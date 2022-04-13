Arts center sets grand opening for April 23

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — One of the region’s newest art centers will host a grand opening from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 23 to celebrate a community venue that’s been more than a year in the making.

Meadowview Arts Center (MAC) moved into a refurbished 1906 train depot in the Meadowview town square last fall, offering a sampling of classes and workshops while final stages of the restoration were made.

“Everything is coming together,” said Susan Powers, president of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that offers artist studios, classroom and retail space, as well as a glass studio and full pottery studio with kiln, wheels and slab roller.

Shane Harris, board member for MAC, said, “The MAC is a fantastic addition to the Meadowview area. It’s a great place for local artists of all ages to share their ideas, skills and creativity to the community.”

Board member Justin Allen agreed that the “arts center serves as a beacon of learning, creativity and individuality in an area that is often overlooked.”

Linda Costello Hinchey, artist, board member and instructor, added, “Everyone is welcome at the MAC, and here everyone is an artist.”

According to Powers, the arts center is providing opportunities for the public to engage with and learn from local artists as they create, display and sell their work.

“The grand opening of the Meadowview Arts Center is a dream come true,” said Powers. “The hard work and support from our board of directors, the artists, instructors and students and, of course, the support from our community has made it all possible.

“We are also so thankful to be in partnership with Meadowview First and the opportunity they have afforded to us with the use of the beautiful Meadowview train depot.”

The Meadowview Arts Center is dedicated to strengthening the arts, culture and creative expression in the community.

“It’s a way to boost local economic development in our community, but it’s an important tool to help reconnect and boost our community during post-COVID recovery,” Powers said.

“The arts play a vital role in our local economy by attracting folks in our rural area to live, work and play here.”

The celebration

During the three-hour celebration, a host of artisans will perform and conduct demonstrations.

“For our grand opening, expect a day of fun for all ages,” said Holly Davis, board member of Meadowview Arts Center. “The center is a place for people of all ages to come have fun and be creative. To me, it’s a wonderful place to be and a great place to make memories.”

Anne Lough will demonstrate the Appalachian and hammered dulcimers and provide background music during the event. Travis Stanberry and members of his improvisation classes will demonstrate the form of live theater. Other demonstrations include Susannah Richmond, dry needle felting; Holly Thomas, painting; Linda Costello Hinchey, drawing and bead weaving; and Brittany Vicars and Joey Herron, pottery.

Local musicians Ann and David Ledgerwood will perform some of their all-time favorite songs.

Food and refreshments will be served.

A kids’ craft table will feature how to make butterflies from coffee filters.

A silent auction will feature numerous baskets and gift cards from local businesses, including Spot of Color, Bonefire Restaurant, Barter Theatre, Harvest Table Restaurant, Anthony’s Desserts, Haynes Greenhouse, J.J.’s Restaurant & Sports Bar and Growpher. Local artwork also will be included in the auction.

Membership to the Meadowview Arts Center is $25 per year per person, which will not only help support the nonprofit organization but also allow affiliate artists to participate as exhibitors in shows at the center.

Monetary donations can be mailed to Meadowview Arts Center, P.O. Box 113, Meadowview, Virginia, 24361. To donate art supplies, contact Susan Powers at meadowviewac@gmail.com.

Check out class schedules and what’s going on at the Meadowview Arts Center on their Facebook page and at the website at www.meadowviewac.org.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.