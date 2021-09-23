Town officials consider how to get trail from Salt to Square

GLADE SPRING, VA. — For years, talk has steamed around Glade Spring, Virginia, on how to get the Salt Trail hooked up to the Town Square.

Now, Cecile Rosenbaum, the town manager, is determined to get it done.

At present, the rail trail stops at a parking lot along Old Mill Road on the outskirts of town.

From that parking lot, it takes off for about five unbroken miles on an old railbed that resembles the famous Virginia Creeper Trail in Washington County.

“The Creeper” owes its origins to the 1980s, when plans were finally coming to fruition to build a rail trail.

Years later, the Salt Branch was abandoned between Glade Spring and Saltville.

Then a rail trail was built — well, partially.

“It’s very, very similar to the Creeper Trail,” Rosenbaum said. “It can certainly use some work.”

Between Saltville and Glade Spring, the Salt Trail could not get through Plasterco, due to possible cave-ins. So it connects an in-town portion of Saltville with the Tin Bridge Trestle by going down the edge of a road.