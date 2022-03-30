Artist to conduct multiple workshops and classes for art center

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — Linda Costello Hinchey can list tons of reasons why art is good for the soul.

For starters, the local artist said creating art can stimulate imagination, boost self-esteem and reduce stress. Managing stress in an anxiety-ridden world is never easy, but according to her, the process of creating something can help relieve overwhelmed and negative feelings.

Costello Hinchey, who has expertise in many artistic skills, will share her love for creating art when she conducts upcoming workshops and classes at the Meadowview Arts Center in April.

Costello Hinchey, a board member of the Meadowview Art Center, often volunteers her time to teach classes at the art center.

Bead weaving workshop

During a bead weaving workshop, she will introduce techniques used for craft projects such as bracelets, belts and straps. Supplies will be furnished. Bead weaving uses tiny seed beads and string to create decorative works of art, as well as wearable items, such as necklaces and belts.

Adults are reminded to bring reading glasses, if needed. Parents are encouraged to participate along with young children ages 6 to 8.

The workshops will be divided for youth and adult class members.

The 1-1/2-hour workshop for youth ages 6 to14 begins at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 2.

A three-hour workshop for ages 15 and older will begin at 1:30 p.m. on the same day.

The class fee is $50 for adults and $25 for children.

Arts and craft classes

Costello Hinchey also will offer ongoing arts and crafts and drawing classes at the Meadowview Arts Center.

She will offer youth the opportunity to learn and practice with multiple art techniques and mixed materials.

“These classes allow children to develop their artistic skills by working with a variety of media and techniques, such as crafting, printmaking, drawing, painting, design, collage, watercolors, sculpture, jewelry making, weaving, fiber arts and sewing, color theory, paper art and much more,” she said.

The arts and craft classes meet from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from April 7-28. The classes are designed for ages 8 through 17. Class fee is $50 for four classes. All skill levels are welcome. Space is limited.

Drawing classes

Costello Hinchey will build basic drawing skills through her beginners’ course. Students start simple, learning more sophisticated abilities at their own, individual pace. From there, students may embark on applying observational skills toward finding their own personal, artistic voice.

“The goal is to create your own learning style and have a better understanding of how to grow as an artist,” she said.

Drawing classes will be held on Thursdays from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. from April 7-28. The drawing classes are designed for ages 8 through 17. Class fee is $50 for four classes a month.

Basic materials will be provided; however, participants are welcome to bring their own personal 4B/6B drawing pencils, kneaded eraser and medium-sized sketch pad to class.

To register for classes, go online to www.meadowviewac.org.

Meadowview Arts Center is located at 13159 Meadowview Square in Meadowview.

About the artist

Costello Hinchey has been drawn to art since she was a child growing up in Southwest Virginia.

Residing on a farm, Hinchey spent her days playing in the backyard with just her dogs, a pencil and a sketchpad. “I completely fell in love with our little farm and its mountains, hollows, streams, nature and wildlife,” she said.

“We lived far from friends and communities, but I happily spent my time drawing everything I encountered.”

Her passion for art continues to grow today.

The artist’s formal education began at Virginia Highlands Community College with a focus on human services, later earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in fine arts from Virginia Intermont.

Throughout the years, Costello Hinchey has been commissioned to paint restaurant and children’s murals, pet portraits, garden and interior furnishings and decor and educational costumes.

An admirer of nature, she is inspired by plants, fruits, bugs, farm dogs, trout and wild animals. Her painted furniture has found homes in many states and has been sold in various marketplace shops and outlets along the East Coast region.

“I try to blend a bit of the out-of-doors into what I’m working on,” she said.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.