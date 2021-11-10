Library hosts annual Holiday Book Sale

“I think it will be a lot of fun for people,” Lilly said.

“During my childhood, my aunt Shirley always gave me a book at Christmas. Those books ignited the wonder and magic of storytelling in me,” said Lilly, who is a local author and book editor.

One corner of the sale will be designated as “the stress escape” section, featuring fantasy, fiction, romance and mysteries.

“If you need a break during the holiday season, all you need to do is grab a book [and] a cup of coffee and relax,” he advised.

Lilly explained that during the pandemic lockdown, the library did not accept book donations. “I think it gave people a chance to clean out closets and shelves in their homes and gather books to donate.”

Once books are donated to the library throughout the year, a process of vetting — or examining — the books takes place.

Some of the donated books are kept for library patrons to check out while others land on birdhouse-themed bookshelves at the entrance to the Abingdon and Damascus libraries. The Damascus branch even donates free paperback books to hikers who travel through town. Others are donated to the county jail and other nonprofit organizations.