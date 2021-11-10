Library hosts annual Holiday Book Sale

ABINGDON, Va. — Books that brought comfort and entertainment during the pandemic in 2020 are winding up on the shelves at Washington County Public Library for a Holiday Book Sale.
Curated by the Friends of the Washington County Public Library, the book sale is Nov. 12-14 at the Abingdon library. The sale is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization that supports the mission of the Washington County Public Library with programs, events, fundraising and advocacy.
“From our reemergence from the pandemic, we are holding smaller, more focused book sales until we get our volunteers ramped up for our big March Madness sale in the spring,” said Greg Lilly, president of the nonprofit organization.
Lilly estimated as many as 1,000 books will be for sale during the event, some costing as little as 50 cents.
“The Holiday Book Sale is a great way to grab an early start on shopping for your gift list or just a gift for yourself to get in the holiday spirit.”
The sale will include Christmas and holiday-themed books, cookbooks, craft books, popular fiction and nonfiction, current hardcover bestsellers, select fantasy and western collectibles and illustrated coffee table and art books.
“I think it will be a lot of fun for people,” Lilly said.
“During my childhood, my aunt Shirley always gave me a book at Christmas. Those books ignited the wonder and magic of storytelling in me,” said Lilly, who is a local author and book editor.
One corner of the sale will be designated as “the stress escape” section, featuring fantasy, fiction, romance and mysteries.
“If you need a break during the holiday season, all you need to do is grab a book [and] a cup of coffee and relax,” he advised.
Lilly explained that during the pandemic lockdown, the library did not accept book donations. “I think it gave people a chance to clean out closets and shelves in their homes and gather books to donate.”
Once books are donated to the library throughout the year, a process of vetting — or examining — the books takes place.
Some of the donated books are kept for library patrons to check out while others land on birdhouse-themed bookshelves at the entrance to the Abingdon and Damascus libraries. The Damascus branch even donates free paperback books to hikers who travel through town. Others are donated to the county jail and other nonprofit organizations.
Donated books that cannot be used because of their poor conditions are sent to book recycling companies.
“All of the donated books go to good uses, but the best of the best show up for the book sales,” he said.
Friends of the Library can always use volunteers and vetters — people who examine books — for upcoming book sales.
“Vetters usually have an interest in a particular genre of books. The father of one of our volunteers was in the military. She likes to go through the military books,” Lilly said.
Because of the time it takes to sort and prepare the books for the upcoming book sale, Lilly requests that people hold off on donating books to the library until January 2022.
Donation information can be found online at https://www.wcpl.net/support/friends/friends-library-policy-donation-books-materials.
All proceeds from the Holiday Book Sale benefit the mission of the Washington County Public Library system. MasterCard, Visa and Discover cards are accepted.
The Washington County Public Library is located at 205 Oak Hill St. in Abingdon.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.