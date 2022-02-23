Barter actor offering voice lessons in March

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — A local voice instructor will begin giving voice lessons at the Meadowview Arts Center during March before she returns to the Barter Theatre stage as a member of the Barter’s Resident Acting Company.

Zoe Velling, who teaches private voice lessons in her Abingdon studio, became a Barter Theatre Player in 2017. She has spent the past few months performing with the theater in their winter season productions of “Jingle All the Way” and “The 12 Dates of Christmas.” Velling has performed in many of Barter’s musical performances held at Moonlite Theatre during the pandemic.

Velling will perform in the upcoming production of “Kentucky Spring” in April.

Susan Powers, president of Meadowview Arts Center, a nonprofit organization located in the Meadowview town square, said, “I’m impressed that with Zoe’s busy schedule she is willing to share her talents and skills with the community. Her contributions will be a valuable asset to the arts center.”

An actor, singer, dancer and even a poet, Velling is experienced in many musical styles, including musical theater, pop, jazz, opera and a cappella.

The private voice lessons will be taught at one-hour intervals from 1 to 9 p.m. on each Wednesday in March, with the first one beginning on March 2.

Lessons are open to student-aged youth and adults who want to gain confidence as singers.

“I’m looking to help shape and strengthen the voices of my students,” said Velling, 26, who described her teaching journey as “an exploration for the voice.”

“I think exploring the voice is a very vulnerable thing, and I’ve been doing it for years,” said Velling, who began voice lessons when she was in fourth grade.

The instructor will first determine the experience level of each student, learning whether the student sings in the choir at church on Sundays or just bolts out favorite songs while in the shower.

A graduate of James Madison University, Velling was trained in an Italian style of singing that concentrates on strengthening singing muscles and tone while helping students develop the stamina to use them.

“We want to not only sound good when we sing but we also want singing to come from a healthy place that’s sustainable for a lifetime,” she said.

Velling believes everyone has the power to make beautiful music.

“Music is a way that we can all connect regardless of race, gender and income. And I love being able to share that with people. Music is a space for everyone, and I want people to be confident in the music that comes from them,” she said.

“The rewards from teaching really come from seeing people recognize their own abilities as singers.”

To learn more about the voice lessons or to register, visit the webpage at www.meadowviewac.org. At the top of the page, click on “Book Classes.” Under “Our Services,” follow the arrows to “Music.”

Phone messages can be left at 276-695-4004. Any inquiries can be sent by emails to meadowviewac@gmail.com.

The Meadowview Arts Center, located at 13159 Meadowview Square in Meadowview, is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Any donations help the organization continue to grow, offering opportunities in the arts for the community.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.