Workshops to teach participants how to graft unique tree types

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — Tom McMullen carefully slides a knife blade through the branch of an apple tree to begin the process of creating something new.

It’s called tree grafting, and it’s a ritual he’s done hundreds of times at Kelly Ridge Farms where Tumbling Creek Cider Co. (TC3) operates in Meadowview.

McMullen, whose job is to care for the orchards at the farm, will share his expertise this month when he teaches two workshops on the art of grafting an apple tree.

During the workshops, McMullen’s wife, Amanda, and their sons, Carson and Connor, will help assist participants with grafting their trees.

The workshops, from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 3 and 10, will give participants the opportunities to make their own heirloom trees to take home to plant. The workshops will be held in the TC3 cider barn on the farm.

An heirloom variety is one that has been passed down from one generation to another. Virginia Beauty, Brushy Mountain Limbertwig and King David are all heirloom varieties of apple trees.

McMullen explained that tree grafting cannot be done without two things — scion and rootstock.

During the process, the roots and bottom portion of a tree — the rootstock — is attached to the tender shoot — or scion — of the apple variety being propagated. This allows growers to reproduce favorite varieties of apples with consistent characteristics.

“It’s like two pieces of a puzzle. Once matched up, the bark will heal over and hopefully the tree will grow. Grafting fruit trees is a lot easier than people would expect,” said McMullen.

“There are a lot of heirloom apples available that people don’t know exist. On the farm, we have over 60 varieties.”

Scion wood from 30 of those varieties has been collected and stored for the workshops. Rootstock that will result in semi-dwarf apple trees has been purchased for workshop participants.

The workshops will be beneficial to gardeners, home orchard growers, people who like to make their own hard cider and people who want to make copies of trees they remember from their childhood but they cannot find anymore.

“It’s very exciting when grafting works, and this very rare and unique apple tree is now growing in your nursery or yard,” McMullen said.

He said customers can purchase the common varieties of apple trees at the big-box stores, but they will never find the interesting and diverse types of heirloom trees that are found on the farm.

“I’m glad that people are interested in this skill and want to try to bring back a lot of the old-timey trees that have become very rare in the last few decades.”

Cost will be $15 per tree taken home, which includes the rootstock, the scion wood apple variety, the use of grafting tools, rooting hormone, buddy tape, ID tag and growing instructions.

Trees will go home bare root and wrapped to keep moist. McMullen encourages participants to choose and prepare ahead of time a planting site at their homes.

Participants who decide to grow the tree out for a season in a two-gallon pot can purchase a pot and potting soil for an additional $5.

Kelly Ridge Farms is located at 30558 Old Saltworks Road in Meadowview.

Preregistration is required to ensure adequate supplies are available for the workshops. Participants must choose the varieties of apple trees they want to graft.

To preregister, email Tom@TumblingCreekCider.com to receive a reply with all the details you need to be ready for a workshop.

