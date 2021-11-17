Lieutenant naval officer discusses patriotism, sacrifice and service with high school students

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — A lieutenant naval officer who made a virtual appearance at her high school alma mater last week encouraged students to “find a veteran and thank them for their sacrifices.”
Lt. Jess Hayter, who graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 2008, delivered a message to students during a virtual Veterans Day ceremony that honored veterans who have previously served, as well as active-duty service members.
“Every single veteran has given something and sacrificed something so that you have the right to choose to be an American and to enjoy the freedoms we have,” said Hayter during the service, which was posted on YouTube.
The ceremony can be viewed by searching “2021 Veterans Day Ceremony Patrick Henry High School.”
At 9:15 on Thursday morning, teachers at the school projected the virtual ceremony on classroom screens for their students to watch together.
“I thought our students would like to hear about someone who has grown up in our area and succeeded in the military,” said Beth Delp, a physical education teacher at the high school who helped organize the event.
“We’re in school on Veterans Day. What a great opportunity to teach students about this special day.”
Other teachers recognized for their contributions include Cathy Hicks, Patty Mitchell, Jillian Smith, Andrew Smith, Tina Osborne and Caleb Clark.
This ceremony marks the second year the school has conducted a virtual ceremony for Veterans Day due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19.
“For the second year in a row, Veterans Day looks a little different than in years past,” said Kendra Addison, principal of the school, during the recorded service. “While we cannot honor our servicemen and -women and their families in person, the memories and emotions that this day brings are always the same.”
According to Delp, teachers at the school traditionally have made sure the school has had a strong Veterans Day program for many years. This year was no different.
Part of a team
During the ceremony, Hayter was introduced by Avery Maiden, a junior at the school.
Hayter told the students her military career wasn’t always a clear path.
During her junior year in high school, she took notice of a Christmas card sent to her mother that pictured a friend’s daughter wearing a naval military uniform.
Her curiosity led her to research the U.S. Naval Academy online. Before she knew it, Hayter had started the application process.
“Once I was accepted, I figured I might as well go since I didn’t really know what I wanted to do when I grew up. This was as good a place as any,” Hayter said.
“I soon realized what a unique opportunity it was for me to be part of something so much bigger than what I ever foresaw for myself — to be part of a team that was committed to others and committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure the country was safe.”
In 2012, Hayter earned a Bachelor of Science degree in oceanography from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. She was later selected for naval aviation, an additional two years of study that led to her earning her Wings of Gold in 2014, which formally recognized her completion of helicopter training.
As a MH-60 helicopter pilot — the Navy’s version of the Black Hawk — she was deployed on multiple naval ships to multiple countries for various operations, including Spain, Scotland, France, Norway, Cypress, Jordan and Israel.
She has served as an instructor pilot, teaching newly winged naval aviators how to fly the MH-60 helicopter. She currently is an officer program recruiter stationed in Orange County, California.
Hayter would like to one day return to the U.S. Naval Academy to teach.
Although she has reached a level of distinction as a service member, Hayter stressed that commitment in the military comes with challenges and sacrifices.
Hayter told the students that military families make sacrifices everyday, whether it’s the absence of a service member at a holiday meal or the birth of a first child.
But the sacrifices made by service members can be life-changing, she said.
“I know service members who have sacrificed their limbs, and some have sacrificed their lives. The old adage that says freedom isn’t free is so true,” she said.
“Serving your country isn’t as glamorous as ‘Top Gun’ or any other movies that make it look exciting.”
For Hayter, every Veterans Day gets a little more real.
“It’s just that it gets closer to home. The longer you stay in service, the more likely it is that you know someone personally who has died in service.”
Although our country typically acknowledges all service members on Veterans Day, Hayter believes the special day is a time for us to pay respects to those who have served.
“Patriotism is less about me and more about ensuring the rights for everyone,” she said.
“We have freedoms here that not everyone in the world gets to enjoy.”
She advises today’s students to take heed.
“It will soon be their responsibility to ensure that the freedoms that make our country great aren’t ruined by differences in points of view.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.