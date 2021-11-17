Lieutenant naval officer discusses patriotism, sacrifice and service with high school students

But the sacrifices made by service members can be life-changing, she said.

“I know service members who have sacrificed their limbs, and some have sacrificed their lives. The old adage that says freedom isn’t free is so true,” she said.

“Serving your country isn’t as glamorous as ‘Top Gun’ or any other movies that make it look exciting.”

For Hayter, every Veterans Day gets a little more real.

“It’s just that it gets closer to home. The longer you stay in service, the more likely it is that you know someone personally who has died in service.”

Although our country typically acknowledges all service members on Veterans Day, Hayter believes the special day is a time for us to pay respects to those who have served.

“Patriotism is less about me and more about ensuring the rights for everyone,” she said.

“We have freedoms here that not everyone in the world gets to enjoy.”

She advises today’s students to take heed.

“It will soon be their responsibility to ensure that the freedoms that make our country great aren’t ruined by differences in points of view.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.