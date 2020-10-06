Blue Ridge Job Corps Center ups its ranking

The campus of Blue Ridge Jobs Corps is far quieter than usual this autumn, but the educational institution is still at work training young people to join the workforce.

The Marion center’s new director, Neal Randol, updated the Marion Town Council at its most recent meeting.

While the center, an operation of the U.S. Department of Labor, has a capacity for 192 students, Randol said only three students in advanced training programs are learning on site. The vast majority of BRJC’s students are studying virtually.

Randol told the local government leaders that no date for reopening has been set at this time, but he hopes it’s sooner rather than later. He said the center’s staff is working to keep student engagement high, noting that they have even organized and hosted a virtual spirit week.

Since all staff members are on-site, Randol said that beautification and updating work is under way. “We’re not going anywhere. We’re continuing to develop training opportunities for young people,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Marion center focuses on health-care related careers.