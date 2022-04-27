Wandering Around Washington: The real driver's test is finding the paperwork to complete it

At first, it was the birth certificate.

My wife went to the DMV in Abingdon with our son and his Social Security card, figuring that that would be enough to help get him his learner’s permit once he passed the driver’s test.

Well, it wasn’t. We were told that he had to have his birth certificate along with a Social Security card.

After coming back home, I tried to find his birth certificate. But it had gotten misfiled somewhere, and all I could find was an application for a copy of the birth certificate. In fact, I found almost every other goofy thing related to my son’s childhood, including a certificate from Santa Claus when he visited a small theme park near Cherokee, North Carolina. Santa Claus said that he was a good child in good standing, but that wasn’t going to be good enough to get him a learner’s permit.

So, after searching for a couple of days, we finally gave up and went down to get his birth certificate at the health department office in Tennessee. No problem.

And then we got it all set up to go get his driver’s test again. We went back to the DMV in Washington County, this time carrying his birth certificate and his Social Security card. But, this time, I was the problem.

Whatever alternate forms of ID they wanted just didn’t match what I had. They asked me if I had an envelope with my address on it. I found some stuff in the glove compartment of the car. But that still just wasn’t enough.

On the second try, my son was turned down from taking the test because we just couldn’t get my second form of ID to match what they wanted.

“Why didn’t they tell us this stuff?” my daughter asked.

On the third try, my wife went back with our son and an envelope showing some mail plus her driver’s license plus his birth certificate plus his Social Security card.

He passed the test.

And our family learned the new rules of what it takes to pass the identification test at the DMV in Washington County.