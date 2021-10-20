Wandering Around Washington: Presidential places are on the ballot in Washington County

As the election nears in November, I’m thinking about Thomas Jefferson and Woodrow Wilson.
That’s a couple of dead United States presidents.
Both are from Virginia.
And both are names on the maps of the magisterial districts of Washington County, Virginia.
And that’s not all.
The Tyler district takes its name from President John Tyler. This is the section of the county around Mendota and lower Walkers Mountain.
Back to Thomas: The Jefferson District is the northeastern part of the county at Clinchburg, Hayter’s Gap and Greendale.
This year, in the Jefferson District, you’ll find races for the school board (Sanders Henderson) and Board of Supervisors (Randy Pennington) that are both unopposed.
The Madison District takes its name from James Madison, who was the fourth president of the United States. This is the section of the county at Watauga and neighborhoods along South Holston Lake in rural Abingdon.
The Taylor District is where you’ll find Mike Rush running unopposed for the Board of Supervisors. Yet you’ll find incumbent Thomas Musick being challenged by Debbie Anderson in a school board race in the Damascus area.
The Wilson District contains the communities of Wallace, Wyndale and rural Bristol. This area takes its name from President Woodrow Wilson. This year, you’ll find Dwayne Ball running unopposed for the Board of Supervisors. Also, the school board race pits newcomers Jenny Nichols against Tracey Dalton Mercier.
The county’s Harrison District is named for President William Henry Harrison. This is the section of the county at Abingdon.
One more: President James Monroe can be found on the name of the district at Glade Spring, Meadowview and Emory.