Wandering Around Washington: Presidential places are on the ballot in Washington County

As the election nears in November, I’m thinking about Thomas Jefferson and Woodrow Wilson.

That’s a couple of dead United States presidents.

Both are from Virginia.

And both are names on the maps of the magisterial districts of Washington County, Virginia.

And that’s not all.

The Tyler district takes its name from President John Tyler. This is the section of the county around Mendota and lower Walkers Mountain.

Back to Thomas: The Jefferson District is the northeastern part of the county at Clinchburg, Hayter’s Gap and Greendale.

This year, in the Jefferson District, you’ll find races for the school board (Sanders Henderson) and Board of Supervisors (Randy Pennington) that are both unopposed.

The Madison District takes its name from James Madison, who was the fourth president of the United States. This is the section of the county at Watauga and neighborhoods along South Holston Lake in rural Abingdon.