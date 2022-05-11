Plumb Alley Day returns to Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — One of the largest one-day festivals in the Southeast will return to Abingdon this month after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

Plumb Alley Day, sponsored by the Abingdon Kiwanis Club, will kick off the 40th anniversary event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

As many as 6,000 people of all ages are expected to attend the “strolling festival” that invites visitors to browse for bargains or trash-to-treasure finds, all while enjoying the scenery along the way.

All of the festivities take place on Plumb Alley in the heart of Abingdon’s historic district, the shaded picturesque alley that runs between Main and Valley streets, right behind the Barter Theatre.

As many as 75 vendors will sell art, clothing jewelry, plants, antiques, books, crafts and one-of-a-kind gifts.

The annual event not only provides family-friendly entertainment but also raises money to help support children’s programs in the area.

“The purpose of Plumb Alley Day is to have a fun community festival that raises money for children’s organizations in our area,” said Kiwanis event chairman J.W. Hornsby. “Every nickel we raise is donated to kids’ programs in Abingdon and Washington County, so it’s all for a wonderful cause.”

According to Lee Saunders, club president, in the past 18 months between October 2020 and March 2022, Kiwanis distributed nearly $28,000 to support Abingdon and Washington County youth programs.

The event will offer something for everyone.

The Appalachian Highlanders Pipes and Drums band will march down the Alley beginning at 9:30 a.m., performing for about 45 minutes.

Children of all ages can enjoy many free activities in the Fun Zone, which has moved from the courthouse parking lot to two new locations due to construction work.

A large inflatable obstacle course with slide will be located on Court Street, which is closed to traffic.

The famous Chalk Drawing Contest will be held in the Abingdon United Methodist Church parking lot between Pecan and Church streets. Cash prices for three age groups will be awarded. Golf putting, corn hole and other games will be offered.

The high-energy Simplicity Dancers will perform multiple shows throughout the day at the entertainment stage at the Abingdon United Methodist Church parking lot.

As the entertainment sponsor for this year’s event, Food City is donating Food City gift cards. Winners of the gift cards will be announced throughout the day. Listen for PA announcements.

History buffs will enjoy Revolutionary War activities at the Yeary Cabin, adjacent to the courthouse parking lot. Dressed in period costumes, men from the Overmountain Victory Trail Association will relate the story of the Battle of King’s Mountain, where a group of some 400 volunteers came to the Abingdon Muster Grounds to begin their journey to South Carolina.

Reenactors will fire muskets into the air, demonstrate how clothing and household items were made in the 1700s and provide games to play from the era. Emmett Yeary, who owns the historic cabin, will give a blacksmith demonstration during the event.

Organizations and programs supported by the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon include Washington County Library Summer Reading Program; Abingdon Little League; Abingdon High School Athletic Department and Band; Wasps Softball Program; ACTS Basketball Program; Barter Theatre; Holston High School Climbing Wall and Hot Spot; The Justin Foundation; People Inc.; Southwest Virginia 4-H Center; Technology Students Association at E.B. Stanley Middle School and Abingdon High School; and William King Museum of Art.

Kiwanis International is a global community of civic service clubs with 550,000 members in 80 countries that are dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. The mission of Kiwanis is “serving the children of the world,” and Kiwanis clubs worldwide perform nearly 150,000 service projects each year.

Money and applications must be received no later than May 16 in order to be considered as vendors.

For more information or to make donations, contact the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon at PlumbAlleyDay@gmail.com.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.