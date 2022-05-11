Library program allows children to practice reading aloud with patient therapy dogs

ABINGDON, Va. — Man’s best friend tends to make everything a little better — even for children who are learning to read.

A dozen children gathered at the Washington County Public Library earlier this month for a new program that allows youth to practice reading to certified therapy dogs.

The program, “Book Bark,” is designed to help emergent readers build literary skills and confidence while reading aloud. The program is recommended for emergent readers ages 5 through 8.

The Book Bark program will be offered at the Abingdon library at 4 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of every month. The next event will be Thursday, May 26.

Five-year-old Alice Araya Sanders, dressed in a yellow dress for the occasion, read one of her favorite books, “Tickle Monster,” to Marci, a Cavalier King Charles mix therapy dog owned by Jane Toothman.

“I like reading the books to the dogs. It made me feel happy,” said the youth.

“Even though she can’t read yet, the program helps Alice use her imagination and memory. And she loves dogs,” said her grandmother, Jeanette Sanders of Abingdon, who retired as an educator at Rhea Valley Elementary. Alice also was accompanied by her mother, Raksanne Sanders.

“We were very pleased with the outcome,” said Toothman, who brought her therapy dog, Marci, to the library to read to the youth.

Toothman was joined by her friends Harriet Ray, who owns Shadow, a Labradoodle, and Lynn Greer, who has Skye, an English golden retriever.

The local dog owners are members of the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, a national therapy dog organization that provides testing, certification, registration, support and insurance for members.

The group was looking for more opportunities to work with children when Toothman reached out to the Abingdon library about forming the new program.

Toothman, Ray and Greer, each certified members individually, often travel together for regular visits with their therapy dogs to Johnston Memorial Hospital, Blue Mountain Therapy and Blue Mountain Therapy Childcare, both in Abingdon.

Their therapy dogs also visit with Emory & Henry College students twice a month during the school year for “Furry Friday,” when students drop by the library to destress with the pets.

During the recent event held in the library conference room, the children were matched with the furry friends who settled in to listen to a good book read by their new young friends.

Gemma Viers, 5, brought her little sister, Stella Viers, 3, to the reading event. The twosome read to Skye.

The dogs sat contentedly as the children sounded out words and at times read with expression in their voices.

The dogs sat and listened, never correcting or interrupting.

The dog owners agreed that the beauty of the program is that the therapy dogs are not judgmental if the child misses a word. They just love to listen and be with the children, they said.

Aimee Haslam, youth service coordinator, said the mission of the program is to help the children gain greater confidence as readers while engaging with the therapy dogs.

“We are happy with the turnout for our first event. We had a dozen guests and hope even more kids will join us next time.”

According to Toothman, dogs that have good temperaments and get along well with other dogs and people can make good therapy dogs.

Local representatives of Alliance of Therapy Dogs evaluate potential therapy dogs by observing the owner and dog in situations such as noisy public stores and meeting new people and dogs.

The tests are designed to ensure the owner and their dogs have a good relationship with each other and that the dog has the right temperament for therapy dog work.

To learn more about Alliance of Therapy Dogs, visit the website at www.therapydogs.com. Messages sent to the website are transferred to local representatives.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.