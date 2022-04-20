Earth Day events resume after two years of pandemic delays

ABINGDON, Va. — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Earth Day celebrations in Abingdon are back bigger and better.

Organized by Sustain Abingdon, the educational event geared for families with children is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, on the lawn of the Fields-Penn House in town. Admission is free.

Several activities are planned around this year’s theme “Rethinking Recycling.”

“Before you recycle, there are other things you can do to save even more energy and resources,” said Tom McMullen, organizer of the event. “You can rethink what you plan to buy, refuse nonrecyclable materials, reduce your consumption, even refurbish and repair used and broken items. After these steps, then you can recycle what is left.”

More than 40 nonprofit organizations, private groups, local businesses, educators and state and federal agencies will set up at the event, sharing information and offering fun activities at their tables.

The annual event will feature a free Kids Zone area with free face-painting, craft areas, educational displays and a local food court. Children who bring a printed or e-copy of the Earth Day flyer to the Sustain Abingdon table will receive free items, while supplies last.

Patrons are asked to participate in a food drive that will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank. Each family will receive a free gift, while supplies last, for donating two cans of food.

Sustain Abingdon also will be collecting gently used shoes as part of an initiative for Keep Southwest Virginia Beautiful. Shoes are sent to micro-businesses where they are refurbished before being delivered to third world countries.

Participating groups

The following are a few of the exhibitors and the programs they will offer. For a complete list and other important information, follow Sustain Abingdon on Facebook.

William King Museum: Charlotte Torrence will demonstrate spinning yarn. A loom using strips of old clothing also will be shown.

Appalachian Sustainable Development: Morgan Bradley will plant sunflowers in cups with participants and share information on plastic reuse.

Canaan Valley Institute: Franklin Wagner will set up and run the Enviroscape interactive diorama with children and share information with adults.

Electric Vehicles Demo Show: Dave Carroll and friends will show their electric vehicles. Cars will be parked at the end of Remsburg Drive at the Cummings Street intersection.

Grace Studio of Motion & Dance: April Grace and her students will conduct two performances at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. onstage.

Green Interfaith Network (GINI): Linda Modica will lead an activity making paper origami necklaces for children.

“Pearly and Friends” and the “Reuse Performers”: Cathy Landy and Quinn Price will arrange four educational shows about aquatic life and the importance of watershed protection, shared through music and audience participation at 10 a.m. and noon. “Reuse Performers” will do a show at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Highlands Ballet Company: Deirdre Cole and her students will present two performances at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the stage.

Highlands Beekeepers Associations: Phil and Linda Ernst will reuse cardboard egg cartons to do a bee craft with children.

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources — Wildlife Conservation Center: Tiffany Leach and Sarah Coletti will present a display of how live fish and freshwater mussels filter water as well as other materials.

Virginia Highlands Festival: Christine Webb will lead an upcycled art project with children. Children also can enjoy a bubble machine.

Whitetop Yoga: A free beginner yoga class is 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Lois H. Humphrey’s park across from the post office. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mats, if available.

For information, contact Rick Statzer, of the Town of Abingdon Sustain Abingdon Committee, at 276-628-3167, or visit the Sustain Abingdon website at www.sustainabingdon.com. Follow “Sustain Abingdon” on Facebook.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.