Subscription service from Harvest Table brings fresh, local bakery items directly to families

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — While the pandemic has created challenges for businesses and farmers throughout the country, one farm-to-table restaurant is going the extra mile to support its local growers.

Harvest Table Restaurant in Meadowview is launching a bakery subscription campaign to help connect the community to local and regional food producers, as well as call attention to the meals that can be prepared using crops grown right here at home.

“Our Daily Bread” is the name of the campaign that will offer customers a variety of ready-to-eat bakery items each month, all of which will use ingredients produced locally, including produce, grains and meats.

The global meal kit industry was a booming business in 2020, partly because of the pandemic, but also in response to an increased number of consumers who want healthy and convenient meals at affordable prices for their families.

So while the meal-kit industry is nothing new, the local campaign is set apart from all of the rest, according to Willie Bordwine, pastry chef at Harvest Table Restaurant. Bordwine, along with chef Charles Parker at the restaurant, see this as an opportunity to answer consumer demands while also honoring the local growers who play an important role in the economy.

In the next few weeks, customers who subscribe to the boxes will receive ready-to-eat bakery items to enhance each meal of the day for a small family of four.

The first subscriptions kick off in April, offering customers bakery items each month through June. Customers pay for three-month subscriptions on a quarterly basis.

Customers can renew their subscriptions, which will cover the months of July through September and October through December.

“We want to surprise our customers and give people the unexpected,” said Bordwine.

“It’s a chance for me to show people what’s possible with the limited palette we have in this area. I also look forward to promoting our growers and producers each month.”

The pastry chef will use fresh vegetables including potatoes, squashes and leafy greens to make some of the baked good. “We’re thankful we can rely on regional suppliers for things like buckwheat and rye,” said Bordwine.

Boxes will contain freshly made items including breakfast pastries, muffins, sandwich and dinner breads and a variety of baked items to satisfy the sweet tooth, such as tarts, croissants, cookies and, perhaps, a four-pack of cupcakes.

A three-month subscription for $150 entitles customers to a box of bakery items each month. Bordwine said items will have a shelf life of one week or can be frozen for at least two months for optimum taste.

The campaign efforts don’t stop there.

Each subscription box will contain educational literature about the featured farms to better familiarize customers with the local growers.

In addition, Bordwine has made a commitment to donate $5 from the sale of each subscription box to each month’s featured farmer.

“We’re buying the produce from farmers to create the bakery items. I may end up spending $10 to $20 for leafy greens to actually make several orders. That’s not a lot of money, so I also want to make donations to the farmers, too,” he said.

“Though I will be purchasing from local producers to create these ‘Our Daily Bread’ installments, I want to go beyond the transaction and engage both my customers and my suppliers as close supporters of one another. The money stays in our community and enriches our community’s dedicated farmers, entrepreneurs and their families.”

Participating producers will include Wolf Farm Natural Elements and White’s Mill, both in Abingdon; River Valley Farm in Mendota; My Shepherd’s Farm in Rural Retreat; Moyer Family Farm in Castlewood; Laurel Brookes Farm in Tazewell; and Tumbling Creek Cider Co. and Harvest Table Farm, both in Meadowview.

Bordwine is encouraging community members to offer their suggestions and ideas for making the project more successful by writing to him at wbordwine@gmail.com.

Visit Harvest Table Restaurant on Facebook for up-to-date information on the “Our Daily Bread” subscription campaign.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.