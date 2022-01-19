 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wandering Around Washington: Pathway should be named to fit small town brand

Joe Tennis

People did not like the name “The Crooked Road” when it was suggested for a music trail nearly 20 years ago.

The Crooked Road follows down U.S. Highway 58 through Washington County.

That highway is not straight. It is curvy. It is crooked. It is a crooked road.

Makes sense to call it that.

And it’s memorable.

It’s a brand name.

But it’s not pretty. In some ways, it doesn’t make sense to call a music trail something that is “crooked.”

Is that inviting?

You know, you could also say the same thing about the Virginia Creeper Trail.

OK, so it’s kind of a 1970s word. But “a creep” is somebody that you want to get away from.

Instead, in Washington County, we are promoting something that is “crooked” and a “creeper.”

Yes, these are brand names.

And, in Washington County, we proudly say that the Virginia Creeper Trail runs alongside The Crooked Road.

But what about the Urban Pathway?

Now, I totally get the idea that you want to link one side of Abingdon to the other with a bike path or a foot path.

But why are you calling it the Urban Pathway?

Yeah, I know this has been established for a couple years by now.

But urban just doesn’t seem to fit the image that you want for a small town that’s known for its arts and history and meticulously maintained downtown district.

Calling something an “urban pathway” sounds like the little, narrow passage that will go between old and crumpled buildings in a big city.

Or it sounds like that secret passage that you use to go from one city park to another.

Do we really need to call Abingdon “urban,” or would that be a misnomer?

Abingdon is a small town and a darn good one. Just travel less than 2 miles outside of its downtown district, and you’re gonna be out in the countryside.

That’s rural.

That’s not urban.

This is a small town surrounded by ridges and valleys and farms.

I have no problem with “Pathway.”

But, as for “urban,” couldn’t we come up with something more catchy and inventive?

