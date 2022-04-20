Teenager stays involved in Abingdon's Earth Day events

ABINGDON, Va. — Sixteen-year-old Quinn Price has been involved with Abingdon’s Earth Day celebrations since she was in elementary school.

“When I was in second grade, I performed in an Earth Day skit. I loved it and have been involved as a performer each year since then,” she said.

Although Price will not be available to perform this year because of her commitment to All State Chorus in Richmond, she still wanted to be a part of the celebration. She wrote a skit for the Abingdon celebration, calling on students from Greendale Elementary to perform the short story.

“It’s been important for me to be involved in Abingdon’s Earth Day over the years because it’s such an important message — for all of us to come together to accept responsibility for our environment,” said Price, who is a student at Abingdon High School.

“I grew up learning the phrase Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.”

Her skit explains how to rethink recycling. “Since classic recycling — putting it in the recycling bin and sending it off — is not available anymore in our county, we need different ways to recycle,” she said.

Price hopes her skit will teach people of all ages that there are other recycling strategies.

“These solutions include simple things like fixing something instead of throwing it out or turning something old into something new. All it takes is creativity and imagination,” she said.

“It’s not just reduce, reuse, recycle anymore. We need to start teaching how to rethink our decisions — no matter how big or small — to cut down on waste. We can refuse single-use items, reduce consumption, refurbish old stuff and repair things before you replace them.

“Everyone’s decisions and actions matter when it comes to making our earth a cleaner, more beautiful place.”

Price hopes the elementary students participating in the skit will have a positive impact on young audiences.

“Everyone can make an impact — no matter how small — and I think that’s the lesson that people should take away from it,” she said.

“Our Earth Day program may be just a small part, but my goal is for us to come together to protect our air, water and planet.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.