Southwest Virginia prisoner sentenced in murder of cellmate

WISE, Va. — A Southwest Virginia prison inmate will serve an additional 20 years in prison after being convicted of killing a fellow inmate in 2018.

William A. Saunders was sentenced Friday in the Wise County Circuit Court after a 12-person jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and strangulation in the death of Donald Wayne Gary, according to a news release from the Wise County commonwealth’s attorney.

Prosecutors said Saunders, who was previously serving a life sentence, killed Gary at the Wallens Ridge State Prison in May 2018.

They said he brutally attacked his cellmate and discovered that Saunders used a pair of pants to strangle Gary.

Saunders is now an inmate at Red Onion State Prison.