All clear given after suspicious package found at Marion apartment complex

A building at Marion Manor Apartments has been given the all-clear after police found a “suspicious package” while executing a search warrant Thursday morning.

According to a statement on the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, agents with the Virginia State Police Bomb Squad and the ATF determined the package was a “homemade electronic device.”

“The device was dismantled and contained no hazardous materials,” the statement said.

As a precaution, one of the buildings in the complex was evacuated, according to a statement from the Town of Marion. Some others who were not asked to evacuate did so on their own. The residents asked to evacuate were permitted to return shortly after 3 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office did not mention in its statement what investigators sought in the search warrant, or if any arrests had been made.

Marion Police Chief John Clair said his office has made four drug arrests at the apartment complex since the beginning of the year.