Wandering Around Washington: Virginia Highlands Community College breaking ground on new building

It’s exciting to hear the news this week that Virginia Highlands Community college is breaking ground for a new building.

This is the first new building in about 30 years.

Basically, the last time we heard about a new building on campus was when the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center came to be.

I love that place. It’s magical. I’ve taken courses inside that building. And I’ve taught courses inside that building.

Now, a new building it’s getting ready to show up near it.

Don’t ever underestimate the power of a community college. I never will. I was basically a slacker in high school. I majored in dishwashing.

In other words, I got out of school early to go wash dishes at restaurants. But I wanted to be a writer.

I wrote a novel, though not published, about a restaurant where I worked at age 16. Later, I wrote poems about another restaurant.

Then I got serious at the community college. It was Tidewater Community College in the late 1980s. It’s straight across the state of Virginia from Virginia Highlands Community College.