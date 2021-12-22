Students from Holston High volunteer in Damascus

Other helpers for the project include Lisa Quigley of the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy, Emily Mayo of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and residents Richard Smith and Susan Coleman. Erinn Linkous, a teacher at the school, worked with Highlands Fellowship Church to donate 70 lunches for the students. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy provided desserts and drinks. Mike Reid, who serves as deputy for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and a resource offer at the school, arranged for the use of a side-by-side to help students haul gravel to the trail work site.

“I appreciate the students coming here with lots of energy and focus on getting the work done,” said Smith, who is a leader in getting the town’s new dog park built. “We cleared out part of the large dog and older dog areas that we hope to have open by May 1.”

Ahn said 90 students actually signed up for the service day, but there was room for only 58 students to participate.

“Students tend to get excited about service projects,” said Ahn, who takes his biology students on a coastal adventure each year to Duke University Marine Lab in Beaufort, North Carolina, where they live on campus for a five-day learning experience.