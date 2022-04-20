Wandering Around Washington: Expect some crowds at this year's graduation ceremonies

Expect to see your School Board representatives out and about a bit more this spring in Washington County, Virginia.

At a recent meeting, Washington County Schools Superintendent Brian Ratliff encouraged School Board members to get out to as many graduation ceremonies this spring as possible when addressing the board.

School ends on May 20 in Washington County, Virginia, Ratliff said at the April 11 School Board meeting in Abingdon, Virginia.

Wow. That’s only a month!

Graduation ceremonies are being held during that week at schools across the county, Ratliff announced.

In turn, more school functions are expected to be held this year than last, due to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted — despite nearly 1 million deaths in little more than two years in this country — and more large gatherings taking place.

If last year was “a trickle,” this year’s events may come around “like a fire hose,” Ratliff said.