Opposition to cigarette tax marks board meeting
Opposition to cigarette tax marks board meeting

ABINGDON, Va. — Logan Patrick railed against a proposed cigarette tax at the Aug. 24 meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

Patrick is the owner of Bobby’s Market, a longtime and large tobacco dealer just outside the city limits of Bristol, Virginia.

You can see this market along Benhams Road, near the Mendota Trail.

Patrick spoke on a night when the board agreed to join other counties in the Mount Rogers region to consider putting a tax of as much as 40 cents per pack on cigarettes.

That could increase a carton of cigarettes as much as $4, Patrick said.

“I know tobacco has always been an easy product to tax.”

Patrick told the board during the public comments portion of the recent meeting.

“I think you’re going to be astounded about how un-beneficial it’s going to be to pass this tax,” Patrick said.

Currently, Patrick said 93% of his sales come from tobacco.

He sells as much as 80,000 cartons of cigarettes each year and employs six people at Bobby’s Market.

Now, Patrick is concerned that this new tax could hurt his “competitive advantage” when it comes to his location in Washington County, as he draws customers from Bristol and down in Tennessee.

Tobacco consumers watch prices, he said.

If the tax is too high, he said he would have no price competitive advantage.

“They will go gladly out of this county to another county or another state to get it cheaper.”

