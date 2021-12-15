Wandering Around Washington: Many public comments on monuments, but no letters

Folks in Abingdon made a big deal out of the Confederate statues and or monuments at the last Town Council meeting.

Several people spoke on whether the monuments at the Washington County Courthouse could be moved to the Veterans Memorial Park in town.

Those monuments need to be moved to make way for courthouse construction and expansion of the facility at the heart of the historic district.

But such monuments also provoke controversy these days, with changing views of the Confederacy and what it means in today’s society, looking back through the lens of history.

Yes, lots of people spoke. It was all during the public comments portion of the December meeting of the Town Council.

Some people wanted to keep the monuments in the courthouse town. And some said that it was the county’s problem, not the town’s.

Former Mayor Wayne Craig said that the statue of a soldier could draw protesters to town and be in conflict with the welcoming nature of the new sports complex, practically within walking distance of the Veterans Park.

Link Elmore also spoke against keeping the statue or other monument in town.