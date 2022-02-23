Wandering Around Washington: Search for new town manager means a gamble on the unknown

Just go back and watch the last Abingdon Town Council meeting on YouTube.

It’s the Feb. 7 meeting. Lots of people come to the podium to speak in honor and with gratitude for the outgoing town manager, who resigned and will leave his post at the end of this month.

The town manager lists many of his accomplishments in less than three years.

Town Council members also talked about the outgoing town manager, almost like he was a superhero who came in and cleaned up a sticky situation inside the Town Hall and is now leaving for parts unknown.

I’m leaving out names here intentionally.

But if you were to tune in to that video and listen to the eloquent speech by the town’s vice mayor, a woman who helped hire the town manager, you would wonder why the town did not try to keep the town manager on board for another three years.

The mayor also expresses gratitude for the town manager, as do the other recently elected Town Council members.

It’s not exactly a lovefest.

And, yes, there are a couple of people who speak in opposition to the town manager’s action last year in taking down some polls that used to fly banners over one of the town’s busiest streets.

But, all in all, it appears that Abingdon’s town manager of less than three years is leaving his office on a high note after guiding the town through the turbulence of trying to finally get the bulldozers working at the sports complex and how to navigate coronavirus concerns and what was, for many months, a lackluster tourism season.

Now, the town gambles on the great unknown of who could be the next town manager. Could it be somebody who comes in and shakes things up and gets things done in less than three years? Could it be somebody even better? Could it wind up being some corrupt individuals?

Stay tuned.