Wandering Around Washington: Public will help find new spot for Confederate statues
BHC 09292019 Sinking Spring Cemetery 05

A well-shaded family plot in Abingdon's Sinking Spring Cemetery. The cemetery is one of several proposed locations for Confederate statue monuments to be moved from the Washington County Courthouse.

 WCN File Photo

Editor's Note

“Wandering Around Washington” is a regular, exclusive column from Joe Tennis highlighting the untold stories in the county, direct from the people who live and work here. Watch for him to wander into shops, restaurants and parks to bring you the gab and gossip — only in the Washington County News.

Joe Tennis

Joe Tennis

It’s almost Confederate statue time at the Washington County Board of Supervisors in Abingdon, Virginia.

Mark your calendar for Nov. 9.

That’s the Tuesday night meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors. And, on the agenda, you’ll find the public hearing of what to do with the Confederate statue monument that is now standing on the grounds of the Washington County Courthouse.

It was moved there in the 1930s after cars kept running into it for about 30 years when it stood in the center of Main Street.

Now, it has to go — for the expansion of the courthouse.

There’s just no room, said County Administrator Jason Berry.

County leaders are trying to find a suitable location for the monument, such as a historical society, veterans group, battlefield or museum.

You’ll have your say at 6:30 p.m. at the government building near Virginia Highlands Community College, just off I-81’s Exit 14.

Already, the discussions are brewing.

At the most recent meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, speakers included Heather Evans, who teaches at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Evans said 2,116 people have now signed a petition to move the Confederate soldier monument to the Sinking Spring Cemetery in Abingdon.

Could that become a reality?

Stay tuned.

