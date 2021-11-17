Wandering Around Washington: Write-in votes went to some colorful characters in election

So what do Jesus Christ, Bigfoot, Snoopy, Mickey Mouse, Thomas Jefferson, Joe Biden and Donald Trump have in common when it comes to Washington County politics?

Well, all received write-in votes during the Nov. 2 election for three uncontested races for seats on the Board of Supervisors.

All three men in those board races were reelected.

Officially, they had no competition.

But that didn’t stop folks wanting to write in their own choices.

Let’s start with the long-serving Randy Pennington. He proved most popular in the election, garnering 2,668 votes.

Even so, 63 voters wrote in somebody else.

Like who?

Well, like Joe Biden, Bigfoot, Jesus and Karl Marx.

Somebody also thought Alfred E. Neuman — the mascot of MAD magazine — would do a better job than Pennington, at least according to a write-in vote.

But Pennington should be proud.

Seven people wrote in “Randy Pennington” against Mike Rush in the Damascus area of the county in the Board of Supervisors race.