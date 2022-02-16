Abingdon residents: Bring back banner poles over Cummings Street

ABINGDON, Va. — Some town employees in Abingdon, Virginia, are lamenting the loss of departing Town Manager Jimmy Morani, but several citizens used last Monday’s Town Council meeting to continue criticizing Morani’s decisions.

“I just want to thank him for challenging everyone in our organization for being better at what we do,” Jennifer Johnson, the town’s director of recreation, said as one of several speakers at the meeting who addressed Morani’s resignation. “We have never worked so great together as far as communicating.”

Morani resigned, effective Feb. 28, as Abingdon’s town manager at a special called meeting Monday, Jan. 31. The decision came after fewer than three years on the job. His resignation was unanimously accepted by the Town Council. Mayor Derek Webb has called Morani’s management style “rigid.”

“Town Council wanted a change agent,” Morani said at the meeting. Coming here, Morani said he inherited a town structure that was “too decentralized” and added that he began to “hold people accountable” in their jobs — a change that was not always welcome, he said.

“I appreciate what he’s been through,” Steve Trotman, the town’s director of finance, said. “Whenever you come into an organization with a fresh set of eyes and a history of experience, recognizing that changes need to be made, those changes can be very, very hard.”

Trotman lauded Morani, saying he “recognized that the interdepartmental communication, in many cases, was broken. And he did open those lines of communication.”

Some other speakers, however, criticized Morani.

Resident Richard Morgan said he has “great hopes” for Abingdon since Morani’s resignation. Morgan complained that Morani, without council’s approval, had directed employees to take down the banner poles used to hang banners promoting local events above Cummings Street.

“Bring back the banners,” Morgan urged Town Council members.

Robert Saunders, representing the Abingdon Kiwanis Club, also said the banner poles should be reinstalled over Cummings Street.

“The decision to remove this community service remains remarkably unpopular,” Saunders said. “The Cummings Street location provided exceptional visibility with thousands of cars passing up and down this street daily.”

The Kiwanis Club was not given an opportunity to express how the banner poles impacted the community, Saunders said.

“We were informed that the removal was necessitated by the threat of outside agitators coming to Abingdon to promote their political agendas,” Saunders said.

Walter Jenny, the president of the Historical Society of Washington County, Virginia, also urged Town Council to draw up “an appropriate sign code” to reinstall the banners.

Vice Mayor Donna Quetsch called Morani “a smart man with big ideas and the courage to follow through on them with an ethical way.”

Former Mayor Wayne Craig, who helped hire Morani, also spoke in support of the town manager.

“He led the fight to keep our courthouse downtown and won,” Craig said, referencing the 2019 debate over whether to remove the Washington County Courthouse from its current location. “For doing the right things, he has endured a great deal of pain and suffering, and he has resigned in order to have a decent quality of life.”