Wandering Around Washington: County's miracle miles may soon get more attention

Out on the western side of Washington County, you’ll find the miracle miles of the Mendota Trail.

Miracle: Because it once looked like this trail would never get built.

I’ll spare you all the details, except to sum up about a dozen years of plans by saying that turning a century-old railroad bed into the Virginia Creeper Trail’s cousin essentially got lost in legal wrangling — until deeds proved that what was once thought of as simply a right-of-way turned out to be really one, long, skinny piece of land.

That’s where the trail is being built — from Bristol’s Island Road to the Mendota Road in the shadow of Clinch Mountain.

It’s a 12.5-mile-long journey.

And it became the subject of some possible good news at the Feb. 8 meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

First up, Vice Board Chair Mike Rush ushered in his long-planned idea to unite all the good outdoorsy stuff in Virginia’s county named for George Washington.

That includes Hidden Valley Lake, Virginia Creeper Trail, Salt Trail, Great Channels — and the Mendota Trail.

“We’ve talked about an Outdoor Recreation Authority, and we’ve talked about what could be the model for that,” Rush told the board.

What could happen: The fringe zones of the county could become focal points beyond the I-81 corridor, Rush said.

The Virginia Creeper Trail crosses beneath the interstate highway, and so does the Mendota Trail. Yet both paths also cut into crannies called Phillips and Creek Junction.

That’s way out yonder in the woods, the both of ’em.

“I think that kind of authority can receive direct appropriations from legislatures,” Rush said.

Having such an authority could benefit the tourism culture of Damascus on the Virginia Creeper Trail, Rush said.

And on the western side of the county, Rush added, “I see the opportunity for the Mendota area to benefit from that kind of tourism.”

But, wait — there’s more.

County Administrator Jason Berry reported at the Feb. 8 meeting that State Rep. Todd Pillion recently submitted a state budget amendment for $466,500 “to finish the Mendota Trail.”

Will it pass?

Stay tuned.