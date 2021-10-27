Wandering Around Washington: Rezoning would bring corner lot in line with other businesses

A prominent piece of commercial property could soon be rezoned in Abingdon, Virginia.

The property sits at the corner of Russell Road and Porterfield Highway.

“The owner has requested to have it rezoned. The rezoning would allow some sort of retail establishment,” said Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb.

In recent years, the property has been used for car lots, tobacco warehouses and flea markets.

“A decade or so ago, when it was a flea market, there was a lot of traffic going in and out of there,” Webb said.

A request has been made to move the property from limited industrial to general business, said Myana Rice, the town’s director of community development, when speaking at the Oct. 21 Abingdon Town Council meeting.

Placing the lot under “general business” would give it “a much wider range,” Rice said, and the move would also be more in compliance with the town’s zoning in that area, Rice said.

“Staff continues to support this request,” Rice said.

“I think there is some desire that that parcel may ultimately be a travel center,” Rice said.