Council to add Anderson's seat to Nov. ballot and appoint interim member

Abingdon’s Town Council authorized its attorney to add a special election to the ballot for an additional Town Council seat in November to replace the late James “Scabbo” Anderson, who died recently.

“We’ll miss him a lot,” Town Attorney Cameron Bell said during Monday’s regularly scheduled Town Council meeting.

But before Anderson’s seat is permanently filled in November, council plans to appoint someone to temporarily fill the seat until the new council member is selected. The Town Council has 45 days to replace Anderson through the appointive process.

“It will be a quick turn-around,” Mayor Derek Webb said.

Acting on a motion by Councilwoman Amanda Pillion, the council decided to instruct Bell to file a petition with the Washington County Court to set an election in November to fill Anderson’s remaining term in office, which runs to 2024.

Bell said it would “not make practical sense” to hold an election prior to the regular election on Nov. 8, when three positions on the Town Council will be on the ballot.

In a related matter, the council appointed Vice Mayor Donna Quetsch to take Anderson’s place in representing the Town Council on the Abingdon Planning Commission.

In other business, the council instructed Bell and interim Town Manager Earl Mathers to enter a memorandum of agreement with the town of Damascus to maintain trestles on the western half of the Virginia Creeper Trail.

This 34-mile-long trail was developed in the 1980s after trains stopped running in 1977 on the Abingdon branch of the Norfolk & Western Railway.

Near the westernmost trailhead of the Virginia Creeper Trail, and where the Abingdon branch actually originated, a new plan may be coming to an antique railroad depot owned by the town of Abingdon.

On Monday, the town’s tourism manager, Tonya Triplett, proposed creating a rental space at the 1909 Abingdon passenger train station, which in recent years has housed police offices, a bike shop and the Historical Society of Washington County, Virginia.

Over the winter, the depot was home to the Abingdon Farmers Market.