Wandering Around Washington: Morani says he is proud to keep things moving

Just days before his resignation, Abingdon Town Manager Jimmy Morani talked to me like he was ready to finish the rest of the year here in Washington County, Virginia.

And then?

Well, he presided at a special called meeting designed to give him an “evaluation.”

Morani, 45, says this was his idea to turn in his keys.

Just days before that meeting and when prompted, Morani cited a list of accomplishments since coming to town on May 6, 2019.

That included getting the sports complex to the finish line for 2022 and finding a new way to handle the sewer system with a private contractor.

He talked about getting the Park Street project off the ground and how he’s been working with the town staff to prepare the 2022-2023 budget.

Morani still plans to stay on the job through Feb. 28.

This spring, too, the long-vacant Fields-Penn House at the center of Abingdon is slated to become a new tourism visitor center.

Morani kept things moving — despite what others called the “exodus of town employees leaving the ranks of the municipal payroll both voluntarily and involuntarily.

But, Morani said, “I don’t want to promote myself. That’s not who I am.”