 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wandering Around Washington: Morani says he is proud to keep things moving

  • 0

Editor's Note

“Wandering Around Washington” is a regular, exclusive column from Joe Tennis highlighting the untold stories in the county, direct from the people who live and work here. Watch for him to wander into shops, restaurants and parks to bring you the gab and gossip — only in the Washington County News.

Joe Tennis

Joe Tennis

Just days before his resignation, Abingdon Town Manager Jimmy Morani talked to me like he was ready to finish the rest of the year here in Washington County, Virginia.

And then?

Well, he presided at a special called meeting designed to give him an “evaluation.”

Morani, 45, says this was his idea to turn in his keys.

Just days before that meeting and when prompted, Morani cited a list of accomplishments since coming to town on May 6, 2019.

That included getting the sports complex to the finish line for 2022 and finding a new way to handle the sewer system with a private contractor.

He talked about getting the Park Street project off the ground and how he’s been working with the town staff to prepare the 2022-2023 budget.

Morani still plans to stay on the job through Feb. 28.

This spring, too, the long-vacant Fields-Penn House at the center of Abingdon is slated to become a new tourism visitor center.

People are also reading…

Morani kept things moving — despite what others called the “exodus of town employees leaving the ranks of the municipal payroll both voluntarily and involuntarily.

But, Morani said, “I don’t want to promote myself. That’s not who I am.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pillion, O'Quinn line up state help for landfill

Pillion, O'Quinn line up state help for landfill

State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon and Deputy Majority Leader, Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, announced steps Thursday designed to help resolve issues with the city of Bristol Virginia’s landfill.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.