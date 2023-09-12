The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
