Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
