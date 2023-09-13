Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.