Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.