Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.