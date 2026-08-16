Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 10:00 AM EDT Aug 16, 2026 Aug 16, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dense Fog Advisory in Effect This MorningWhat’s Happening:A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the mountains, foothills, and river valleys. The fog is expected to persist through 10 AM.What to Expect:Visibility reduced to a quarter-mile or less in some areas.Foggy conditions primarily in low-lying areas.Impacts:Travel disruptions due to low visibility.Potential delays on major roadways.Safety Tips: Reduce speed and allow extra travel time.Maintain a safe following distance.Use low beam headlights to improve visibility. People are also reading… Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety Marion pediatrician, state Health Department express support for vaccines Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds SWVA's newest in-patient addiction treatment center receives license, readies to open Chilhowie explores adding vehicle charging station Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Will winter be snowy, stormy or mild? Farmers' Almanac forecast by region Graham, Cooley to be celebrated at Second Friday ArtWalk Award-winning author John Copenhaver kicks off Marion library's lecture series When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until SAT 5:15 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Localized Flooding Until 5:15 PM EDT Special Weather Statement until SAT 6:15 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds to Parts of Pulaski, Bland, and Wythe Counties Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:00 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This Afternoon Watch Now: Related Video Counties with the most gun deaths Climate change 'loading the dice' for extreme weather, says climate scientist Climate change 'loading the dice' for extreme weather, says climate scientist Could AI Forecast Your Home's Future Value? Could AI Forecast Your Home's Future Value? Flock camera scandals prompt company to make changes Flock camera scandals prompt company to make changes