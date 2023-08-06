The Wytheville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
