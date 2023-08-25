The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. …
Large complexes of storms are expected north of Virginia Wednesday and Thursday nights, and some may survive southward into the state.