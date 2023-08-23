Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.