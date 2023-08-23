Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. …