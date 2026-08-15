Alert Special Weather Statement until SAT 5:15 PM EDT Aug 15, 2026 Aug 15, 2026 Updated 21 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Localized Flooding Until 5:15 PM EDTWhat’s Happening:A cluster of strong thunderstorms is moving southeast at 20 mph, impacting the region until 5:15 PM EDT.Affected Areas:Northeastern Smyth CountySoutheastern Tazewell CountySouthwestern Bland CountyNorthwestern Wythe CountyWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea size hailTorrential rainfallImpacts: Possible downed tree limbsUnsecured objects may be blown aroundLocalized flooding in low-lying areas People are also reading… Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety Marion pediatrician, state Health Department express support for vaccines Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step Smyth teacher represents region as Virginia Lottery awards public schools proceeds SWVA's newest in-patient addiction treatment center receives license, readies to open Chilhowie explores adding vehicle charging station Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Will winter be snowy, stormy or mild? Farmers' Almanac forecast by region Graham, Cooley to be celebrated at Second Friday ArtWalk Award-winning author John Copenhaver kicks off Marion library's lecture series Safety Tips:Seek shelter indoors if you are outside.Avoid driving through flooded roadways.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until SAT 6:15 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds to Parts of Pulaski, Bland, and Wythe Counties Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:00 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This Afternoon Watch Now: Related Video Counties with the most gun deaths Climate change 'loading the dice' for extreme weather, says climate scientist Climate change 'loading the dice' for extreme weather, says climate scientist Could AI Forecast Your Home's Future Value? Could AI Forecast Your Home's Future Value? Flock camera scandals prompt company to make changes Flock camera scandals prompt company to make changes