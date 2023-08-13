Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.