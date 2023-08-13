Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees toda…
Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degr…
Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Scattered …