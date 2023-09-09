It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.