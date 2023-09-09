It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to end the week, but soaking rain will not be common. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette say the East Coast is likely to only receive indirect impacts from Lee next wee…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Wytheville. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The are…