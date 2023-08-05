The Wytheville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
