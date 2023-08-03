Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
