Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Minor weather impacts for most of Virginia, with the exception of Hampton Roads, where some coastal flooding is expected.
It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It's likely …
Large complexes of storms are expected north of Virginia Wednesday and Thursday nights, and some may survive southward into the state.
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…