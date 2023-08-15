Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Wytheville. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from MON 10:56 PM EDT until TUE 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degr…
Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Scattered …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. P…