It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 1:40 AM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
