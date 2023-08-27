It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.