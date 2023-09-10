It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
