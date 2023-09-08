Temperatures will be warm Friday in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.